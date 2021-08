The hit West End musical confidently makes the leap to Amazon. Dir: Jonathan Butterell. UK. 2021. 116 mins. The sweet, likeable musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features fetching tunes and a winning story about a teenager determined to live out his dream of becoming a drag queen. Based on the hit West End show, the film radiates such positivity that the fate of the titular young man’s quest hardly seems in question — it’s merely a matter of how long it will take for the school bully and the uptight teacher to get with the program. Max Harwood’s big-screen debut coasts on charm and touching vulnerability, turning Jamie into an endearing stand-in for no doubt countless adolescents who just want to be accepted for who they are.