Caddo Parish Sheriff's office is currently investigating a violent home invasion that took place on Sunday (8/15/21). One man is currently in custody. Just before 8pm a woman reported to CPSO that her ex-boyfriend, 33 year old Davis Allen Self entered her home in the 1100 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville without permission while she was sleeping. After Self entered the home he began brandishing a knife and battering her. The woman was able to escape the home and Self ran out to look for her. When the victim returned to the home, Self broke in again.