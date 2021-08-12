TRIVIUM Announces New Album 'In The Court Of The Dragon', Shares 'Feast Of Fire' Music Video

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is releasing his latest album The Atlas Underground Fire, sequel to his previous album The Atlas Underground, and it will indeed be getting hot. Being released under Mom + Pop record label, Morello wrote the majority of the album during lockdown, overcoming the logistical challenges of of recording the guitar at home, and collaborating with big names such as Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, and Damian Marley to name a few. Kicking his newest release off with a classic, Tom Morello is joined by Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder in a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Bringing on a darker tone compared to the original, Morello, Springsteen, and Vedder’s version of this AC/DC hit brings on all the reverb and echo you didn’t know you needed. Not to Morello’s guitar solo, which gives a new taste to the song, giving it the urgency of an ambulance on the verge of feedback. Check it out here: