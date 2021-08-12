TRIVIUM Announces New Album 'In The Court Of The Dragon', Shares 'Feast Of Fire' Music Video
Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM will release its tenth album, titled "In The Court Of The Dragon", on October 8 via longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The band has also shared the new song "Feast Of Fire", which is accompanied by an official music video. The footage was filmed at the band's headquarters — The Hangar in Orlando. It was shot by director John Deeb.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 0