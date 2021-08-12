Boone Central cross country season includes a bit of mystery
After four championships in seven years, and two repeats, Boone Central cross country coach Justin Harris knows the questions he'll be asked at the start of every season. Although it's a question he's become familiar with, there are always several factors to consider other than the overall goal of the season. That was the case in each of the championship years and remains so this year for a team that's not the same kind of a favorite it has been recently.columbustelegram.com
Comments / 0