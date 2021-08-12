Cancel
Boone Central cross country season includes a bit of mystery

By Nate Tenopir
Columbus Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four championships in seven years, and two repeats, Boone Central cross country coach Justin Harris knows the questions he'll be asked at the start of every season. Although it's a question he's become familiar with, there are always several factors to consider other than the overall goal of the season. That was the case in each of the championship years and remains so this year for a team that's not the same kind of a favorite it has been recently.

#Basketball#Boone Central Cross#Cardinals
