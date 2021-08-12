Boone Central cross country season includes a bit of mystery

(Cedar Falls) ACGC grad Kate Crawford has an optimistic outlook heading into year two as a distance runner at UNI. The former state cross country champ for the Chargers will get her first real taste of cross country at the next level this fall. Crawford is coming off a very successful freshman season in track for the Panthers, but didn’t get to compete in cross country a year ago due to COVID. “We practiced every single day just as we would if we had the meets, but we just didn’t have the actual competitions. We ended up doing a few time trials just to give us the feel of competition, but that was just within our team.”