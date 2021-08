When it comes to coloring, kids know something that we as adults sometimes forget: It’s fun. There's just something relaxing about following the pattern, picking out crayons or markers, and filling a black and white page with color, bringing the image to life. Of course, sometimes all it takes is for a younger sibling to scribble in a coloring book to ruin their masterpiece (and cause a major fight). That's why you need to check out these 20 free printable coloring pages for kids: They'll inspire your kids to pick up their crayons, and you can always print out more.