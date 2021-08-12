Cancel
TGE Shanghai and Guangdong Huizhou LNG Co. Ltd sign tank contract

By Sarah Smith
lngindustry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tank EPC project for the Huizhou LNG Terminal includes three 200 000 m3 prestressed full containment LNG tanks using 9% Ni steel for the inner tank and related supporting facilities, with a design receiving scale of 4 million tpy and a maximum processing capacity of 6.1 million tpy. It is scheduled that mechanical completion will be achieved on 31 January 2024 and the commissioning of three tanks will be completed on 31 March 2024.

