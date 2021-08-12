TGE Shanghai and Guangdong Huizhou LNG Co. Ltd sign tank contract

“Rosatomflot has a successful track record of operating a port fleet built as part of the Yamal LNG project,” said Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot. “Working in the water area of the port of Sabetta allowed us to acquire important competencies that are necessary to ensure the operation of the marine transshipment complex. We are known in the world as an operator of the nuclear icebreaker fleet, but we are ready to present new products for the Russian and international markets. Rosatomflot is ready to provide a guaranteed full range of towing services."