Team Member Spotlight: Anne Vondrak, Director of Strategic Partnerships

claroty.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an experienced automation industry executive, Anne Vondrak understands operational concerns and how to prioritize investments in cybersecurity. Having worked 20 years at Rockwell Automation in commercial and business roles prior to joining Claroty, Anne understands the needs and concerns of OT operators. A triathlete and ironman competitor, Anne’s competitive nature is a perfect fit for the ambition and culture of Claroty. Having talented and competitive individuals with the background and expertise Anne has is essential to Claroty’s continued growth and success, and a large part of why Claroty was able to secure an OT security record $140 million in funding earlier this year.

