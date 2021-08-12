Letter | Railbanking would impede future rail plans
Abandonment and removal of the existing tracks may likely result in insurmountable impediments to subsequently converting our current “right of way” to modern passenger rail service. Those impediments could include denial of re-establishing grade crossings as well as legal objections filed by parties owning adjacent properties. Those desiring to retain this unique and cherished right-of-way for modern transportation usage should be wary of the limitations and implications inherent in “railbanking.”www.santacruzsentinel.com
