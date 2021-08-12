Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Uncovering, Understanding the Structure That Underlies US Drug Pricing Distortions

pharmacytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Ciaccia, CEO of 46brooklyn Research, discusses his company’s efforts to uncover and understand the structure that underlies US drug pricing distortions. Pharmacy Times interviewed Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of 46brooklyn Research—a non-profit dedicated to making drug pricing data more accessible and understandable to the public—on uncovering and understanding US drug pricing distortions.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Drugs#Distortions#Ceo#Pbm#46brooklyn Research#Pharmacy Times#Pbm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The missing context in Biden’s prescription drug speech

“Right now, when Americans overpay for prescription drugs, too many pharmaceutical companies don’t use the profit nearly enough to innovate or research. Too many companies use it on buying back their stock, inflate their worth, drive up CEO’s salaries and compensation, and find ways to box out the competition.”. Americans...
Medical & Biotechwvgazettemail.com

Tom Crouser: Lowering our Medicare drug prices (Opinion)

Pish-posh. We’re not going to lose Medicare coverage of our diabetes drug like the pharmaceutical ads say. They just want to create opposition to Medicare being allowed to negotiate prices for us and save money. Here’s the skinny. Last week, President Joe Biden urged Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Salon

Pfizer CEO to public: just trust us on the COVID booster

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was confident in June about the ability of his company's vaccine to protect against the highly contagious delta variant, as it marched across the globe and filled U.S. hospitals with patients. "I feel quite comfortable that we cover...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Generics Can Reduce Spending on Diabetes Drugs

Savings for these medications range from 40% to 75.8%, study results show. Findings from a prospective study of diabetes treatments published in the International Journal of Advanced Research in Medicine show that the trend of increasing expenditure can be reduced with the use of generic drugs.1. Diabetes is the reason...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer And BioNTech Announce Submission Of Initial Data To U.S. FDA To Support Booster Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity data in individuals who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2) show a favorable safety profile and robust immune responses. The booster dose elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibody titers against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus (wild-type), and the Beta and Delta variants, compared to...
Medical & BiotechNorman Transcript

Pfizer submits early data on boosters’ protection to FDA

WASHINGTON — Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE submitted early-stage data to U.S. regulators showing that a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine led to higher levels of protective antibodies when given eight to nine months after the initial regimen. The companies expect results from a larger final-stage trial evaluating the...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU evaluates Roche arthritis drug as COVID-19 treatment

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Monday it was evaluating the use of Roche's (ROG.S) arthritis drug, Actemra, in hospitalised adults with severe COVID-19, its latest review of a potential coronavirus treatment. Tocilizumab, sold by Roche as Actemra and RoActemra, has shown promise in clinical trials in...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Antidiuretic Drugs Market Detailed Study Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2028

The global market for antidiuretic drugs has been rising on account of advancements in the field of pharmaceutical formulations. The use of antidiuretic drugs in the field of animal-care has played a crucial role in the growth of the global market in recent times. Maintaining fluid balance in animal bodies is integral to their health and functioning. The masses have shown increasing concerns towards the health of animals in recent times. Hence, the demand for antidiuretic drugs has been rising at a stellar pace in recent times. The need for a stellar industry for drug testing has also created a plethora of opportunities within the global antidiuretic drugs market.
BusinessHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Biden pushes for lower drug prices in $3.5 trillion budget proposal

President Biden called on Congress to pass solutions to lower prescription drug prices and hold brand name drug manufacturers accountable. During Thursday's speech, the president also said Medicare should have the ability to negotiate lower drug prices. The president called for Medicare to cap yearly out-of-pocket drug costs for beneficiaries,...
POTUSFortune

The politics behind President Biden’s plan to lower prescription drug prices

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Biden’s recent speech on prescription drugs was a forceful call for an aggressive program to cut prices. It’s an initiative he’ll continue to push hard. Here’s what you need to know:. Why this speech...
AdvocacyJournal-News

Groups make own drugs to fight high drug prices, shortages

Impatient with years of inaction in Washington on prescription drug prices, U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines. Impatient with years of inaction in Washington on prescription drug costs, U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines in a bid to combat stubbornly high prices and persistent shortages of drugs with little competition.
U.S. PoliticsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Biden calls for action to reduce prescription drug prices

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden stepped up his battle over drug costs on Thursday, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would let Medicare negotiate directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers and penalize drugmakers that increase prices faster than inflation. Biden's remarks from the White House were less a set of new...
Waltham, MABentley Falcon Athletics

Can Big Pharma Afford to Reduce Drug Prices?

In Congressional briefing, professor shares new research indicating consumer affordability isn’t a barrier to innovation. Americans spend more on health care than any other nation, with prescription drugs among the most visible costs: U.S. consumers pay, on average, 2.5 times more than residents of other countries for the same medications. The steady increase in consumer drug costs has forced many American families to make difficult choices between paying for potentially life-saving medications or putting food on the table.
Medical & BiotechLowell Sun

Big Pharma makes historic earnings by increasing drug prices during a pandemic

Pharmaceutical firms are unveiling their Q2 earnings right now, and America’s largest drug manufacturers are flexing their muscles. Drug giants Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson all boasted Q2 earnings in the billions. Those companies posted $1.1 billion, $1.2 billion, $2.9 billion, and a whopping $6.3 billion in net earnings, respectively.
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Biosimilar Semglee Could Spell Massive Changes for Net Cost of Insulin

The FDA’s approval of the insulin glargine biosimilar Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn; Viatris) could potentially result in a considerable decrease in expenses for patients with diabetes who are dependent on insulin. Projecting how this approval could affect the cost of care for patients with diabetes requires an understanding of the current price for insulin in the United States, the mechanics causing it to rise, and what Semglee’s approval as an interchangeable biosimilar means for pharmacists and patients.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Waiting for Biden's drug pricing plan

The Biden administration axed Trump's proposed rule that would have tied some Medicare drug prices to lower overseas prices, but that regulation in its current form had almost no chance of being enacted. What to watch: Biden's recent executive order mandates HHS to create a "comprehensive plan ... to combat...
Medical & Biotechchaindrugreview.com

Drug pricing debate ignores salient facts

Over the past several months, many Americans have walked into their local pharmacies weighed down by the constant threat of a deadly coronavirus. By the time they walked out, they got a shot in their arm that will help protect them from COVID-19. For many, getting vaccinated offers more than immunity. It provides relief after more than a year of living through illness, loss, lockdowns and uncertainty. These safe and effective vaccines — delivered in record time — offer people the freedom to live their full lives again.
Medical & Biotechhealthcaredive.com

Putting a stop to unjustified high drug prices

Would anyone want to pay 10, 50 or even 100 times more for an item that is nearly identical to another one priced significantly lower? Seems improbable. And yet, altogether too often, this is exactly what happens with some prescription drugs with payers and their plan members bearing the brunt of the cost impact from this. This is because some manufacturers artificially inflate the price of drugs – sometimes exponentially – even when clinically equivalent alternatives, that are also much more cost-effective, are readily available.
Medical & BiotechLaw.com

Antitrust Class Action Targets Pharma Companies That Allegedly Monopolized the Gout Drug Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague and other law firms, accuses the defendants of conspiring to monopolize the market for the gout medication Colcrys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-03500, Value Drug Company v. Takeda Pharmaceuticals, U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Comments / 0

Community Policy