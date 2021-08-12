Uncovering, Understanding the Structure That Underlies US Drug Pricing Distortions
Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of 46brooklyn Research, discusses his company’s efforts to uncover and understand the structure that underlies US drug pricing distortions. Pharmacy Times interviewed Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of 46brooklyn Research—a non-profit dedicated to making drug pricing data more accessible and understandable to the public—on uncovering and understanding US drug pricing distortions.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 0