Chris Cuomo Has Still Been Advising His Brother: REPORT

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN host Chris Cuomo is reportedly still advising his brother, The Washington Post reported Monday, though the CNN host previously apologized for advising Andrew Cuomo earlier this year and called his actions “inappropriate.”. WaPo reported that the governor “continues to confer” with a number of advisers, including his brother Chris...

www.newstalkflorida.com

TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Chris Cuomo will face an "uncomfortable spotlight" when he returns to CNN from vacation on Monday

"Fresh off celebrating his 51st birthday, Chris Cuomo is scheduled to return from a week-long vacation and host his prime-time CNN show on Monday night, just as he has for the past three years," says Jeremy Barr. "But Cuomo’s world has changed since he went on vacation. His older brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announced his resignation Tuesday in the wake of a state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. The younger Cuomo — who interviewed his brother six times last year and called him “the best politician in the country” — has since been instructed by CNN not to discuss what may be the biggest political scandal in the country now. Chris Cuomo’s critics wonder whether his relationship with his brother has undermined his objectivity as a journalist in a way that will color the perception of him going forward. Cuomo is a garrulous and lively host, with energy running over, but part of his TV appeal has always been rooted in his membership in a political dynasty — like the late Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, who recently stepped down as co-host of The View. He is not only the brother of a New York governor, but the son of one, too — Mario Cuomo, who died several years ago...But the Cuomo family legacy, once etched proudly into the history of the Democratic Party, is now tainted."
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Brian Stelter Guest Throws Down the Gauntlet: If Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Talk About His Brother Monday Night, It Becomes a ‘Bigger Story’ for CNN

The Daily Beast editor at large Lachlan Cartwright told CNN’s Brian Stelter that Chris Cuomo must address his brother’s scandals now that he is about to return from his vacation. On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter spent much of the show tracking the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, though he eventually switched...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night, and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): His brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent, own what you did, tell people what you...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
EntertainmentPosted by
Fox News

CNN's Chris Cuomo addresses brother's resignation, defends his own conduct as anchor: 'I never misled anyone'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from his "long-planned vacation" on Monday and briefly addressed the resignation of his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "My brother, as you know, resigned as governor of New York and will be stepping down next week," Cuomo somberly told his viewers. "There are a lot of people feeling a lot of hurt and a lot of pain right now. And my hope is that ultimately, everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Megyn Kelly Lashes Out At Andrew And Chris Cuomo

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment. It's not every day you see Megyn Kelly's name in the same headline as Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew Cuomo. With Kelly leaning more conservative and the Cuomo brothers siding with the left, it's not too surprising that they clash because of their views. This is why we're not supposed to discuss money, religion, and politics, right?
EntertainmentHuffingtonPost

Some CNN Staffers 'Are Ticked Off' With Chris Cuomo, Brian Stelter Says

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter revealed on Tuesday how staffers at the network feel about host Chris Cuomo’s informal advisory role to his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), amid the politician’s sexual harassment scandal. Some employees are “mad at” and “ticked off” with the “Cuomo Prime...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."
EntertainmentEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: NPR, CNN straddle high-wire ethics

There is a developing thin line in mainstream journalism ethics between what’s acceptable and what’s not in defining impartial, independent news coverage. National Public Radio and CNN are the latest examples of straddling standards that prohibit conflicts of interest and the appearance of bias in presenting the news. The reasons...
PoliticsPosted by
Variety

Chris Cuomo Defends Treatment of Brother’s Scandal: ‘I Tried to Do the Right Thing’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo hasn’t spoken on air about his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in weeks. On Monday, he broke his silence on the subject. In his first appearance on CNN since taking a week-long vacation, Cuomo, CNN’s most-watched anchor, defended the way he managed his relationship with his older brother as New York’s top state authority grappled with accusations of sexual harassment, and then, in a move that caught many by surprise, decided to step down. Cuomo told viewers Monday that he advised his brother to resign and face the allegations, but also said he tried to behave as...
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
EntertainmentPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happened to CNN's Cuomo Prime Time? Chris Cuomo Is MIA

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation has impacted other people, most notably his brother who is a CNN anchor. As information started to surface in 2020, some of the attention turned to Chris Cuomo to see how a monumental story involving his brother would play out on the prime-time airwaves of the largest cable news network.

