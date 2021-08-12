Cancel
Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.

Comments / 15

