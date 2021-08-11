Alumni tips for making the most of the Cornell experience
As the new academic year begins, we asked alumni to share what helped make their time on the Hill exceptional, and what they think students should be sure not to miss during their Cornell years. The responses were broad-ranging—from “Get ice cream at the Dairy Bar,” to sharing which winter boots a new student should bring, to advice for prioritizing mental health and discovering new, unexpected passions by taking classes outside major requirements.alumni.cornell.edu
