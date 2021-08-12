Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Selma Blair Showers Christina Applegate With Support After Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

By Dindha Dwi Amelia Megawati
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actress portraying Courtney Rockcliffe in 'The Sweetest Thing' later responds to her co-star's loving message with a playful note about their children. AceShowbiz - Selma Blair is showing support for Christina Applegate. Hours after her co-star in "The Sweetest Thing" revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the Jane Burns depicter in the 2002 romantic/comedy movie assured her pal that she will "always" be there for her.

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Christina Applegate
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Ahmet Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selma Blair Showers#Aceshowbiz Selma Blair#Ms#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
CelebritiesPage Six

Celebrities with MS: Christina Applegate and others living with the disease

Christina Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Unfortunately, the “Dead to Me” star is far from the first celebrity living with MS. Many stars who have been diagnosed with the disease have publicly shared the intimate details of their battle, including the side effects of treatment.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Christina Applegate Tells All About New Health Issues

Christina Applegate has battled through cancer, all while raising her family and also writing and producing. Well she’s overcome her cancer, but is now fighting multiple sclerosis. She recently said in an interview that she was diagnosed with the disease. She will continue to work on her Netflix show “Dead To Me” as well as other projects. We have more on this story and more celeb stories in today’s Entertainment News!
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Selma Blair Gives Update On Health, Reveals She's 'In Remission' From MS

Selma Blair is giving an update on her battle with multiple sclerosis. During a virtual appearance at Discovery+'s TCA presentation on Monday, the actress discussed her upcoming documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair" and her ongoing fight against MS. Blair -- who was diagnosed with the chronic disease in August 2018 -- revealed that she's "in remission" after she had a stem cell transplant and underwent chemotherapy.
CelebritiesPage Six

Selma Blair is ‘in remission’ after 3-year battle with MS

Selma Blair keeps on fighting the good fight — and winning! The “Cruel Intentions” star has suffered from multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in Aug. 2018. MS has caused the 49-year-old to deal with immense pain and physical disability. Blair also had difficulty speaking and...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Selma Blair in Remission After Stem Cell Transplant and Chemotherapy

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress is grateful for the people who have taken 'great care' of her during her medical treatment following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. AceShowbiz - Actress Selma Blair has been given a boost in her fight with multiple sclerosis, telling fans and followers she's in remission following a stem cell transplant.
CelebritiesSFGate

Selma Blair on MS Remission and Inviting Documentary Cameras to Film Her Treatments

Actor Selma Blair has put the most intimate parts of her life and multiple sclerosis diagnosis on display with her new documentary “Introducing Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit. But while Blair doesn’t pull any punches, she also doesn’t pretend that what she has gone through with her diagnosis will mirror everyone else’s experience. So, rather than create a scientific roadmap of treatment options, she simply wanted to tell her story.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Selma Blair says she's 'in remission' from MS, plus more news

More than a year after Selma Blair underwent a stem cell transplant and "aggressive" chemotherapy treatments, the 49-year-old's multiple sclerosis is in remission. The actress revealed the exciting news during a discovery+ TCA panel discussion this week where she was promoting her new documentary, "Introducing Selma Blair," People reported on Aug. 16. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down," she said. Selma was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has spent a good deal of time since then sharing her daily struggles with severe pain, speech and mobility problems and other issues related to the chronic immune-mediated disorder. At her talk, she explained that she was "reluctant" to discuss the remission because she "felt this needed to be more healed and more fixed" after she endured such a long flare. "I was so burnt out," she admitted. "If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it's absolutely for my son." Selma also said her MS battle has changed her perspective and her approach to things like "boundaries, time management and energy," adding, "I'm having the time of my life." She's also excited to share her story with others who might "find comfort in themselves" as a result. "Introducing Selma Blair" is in theaters on Oct. 15 and on discovery+ beginning on Oct. 21.
CelebritiesVulture

Selma Blair Thought She Was Filming ‘the Final Days of My Life’ for Her Documentary

In 2018, Selma Blair beat the tabloids to the punch and revealed that she had been quietly living with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years. Now, in the trailer for her new documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, the actress has decided to share her journey since the aftermath of her public diagnosis: From chemotherapy to stem-cell transplants to her hair falling out, the situation became so dire that Blair at one point believed she was “shooting the final days of my life” in a hospital room. “I always thought I was on a reality show, like I was in a documentary, but only God would see it and disapprove,” she explains in the trailer. “I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying. Not because I have MS, but because I’m fighting MS … I feel like I’m in that Tom Hanks movie where he’s stranded on an island.” Introducing will be released in theaters and on Discovery+ in October.
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘If He’s Calling For Me It Must Be Bad; I Can Barely Even Walk!’ Says Comedian & Lung Cancer Fighter Kathy Griffin As She Shares Funny Story from Recovery

Comedian Kathy Griffin recently announced she was diagnosed with lung cancer; in a new video, she updates fans on her status and shares a funny story from her recovery. Treatment options for lung cancer can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy or a combination of these treatments. Focusing on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy