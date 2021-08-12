Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 303: Cody Westerlund on Ayo, Bulls
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner chats with 670TheScore.com's Cody Westerlund about Ayo Dosunmu's fit with the Chicago Bulls and the Bull's big offseason. The guys start talking about what Ayo Dosunmu can bring to the Bulls and his short-term and long-term outlooks with the franchise. Then the guys dive into the Bulls big offseason and what the acquisitions of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan mean for the team's short- and long-term. The guys end the podcast discussing Patrick Williams' future and what's next for Lauri Markkanen and Coby White.247sports.com
