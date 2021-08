Discovery said it has formally notified the Polish government that it will take legal action under the bilateral investment treaty between the U.S. and the Republic of Poland after that nation’s parliament passed a bill yesterday that would prohibit foreign ownership of media — including Discovery’s broadcaster TVN. The David Zaslav-led company Thursday cited Poland’s discriminatory campaign against TVN — including its refusal to renew new network TVN24’s broadcasting license — that culminated in yesterday’s vote in the lower house. “The legislation is the latest assault on independent media and freedom of the press, and takes direct aim at Discovery’s TVN, the...