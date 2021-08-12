The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Z Fold 3 5G are single-SIM in the US. No eSIM, too
Samsung often launches its devices with various hardware variations depending on what market they are going out to. The biggest example here that comes to mind is the Qualcomm / Exynos split — the USA and South Korea variants of Samsung flagships usually get a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, while EU and other international models are powered by a similarly-specced Exynos (Samsung's in-house chip) processor.
