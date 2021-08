Penn State’s wide receiver room should never be satisfied. That’s the message new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is sending to that group entering the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions seem to be in a good spot at the position heading into the upcoming season. They return their top three players from last season — Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. But Yurcich says the group still has a long way to go.