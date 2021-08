We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Last year, the first chips produced using the 5nm process node were rolled out by TSMC and Samsung Foundry. The iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air (2020) were among the first devices to sport 5nm chips. We expect to see chips made using the 4nm process node to hit the market during the end of 2021 and the start of 2022 delivering more powerful and energy-efficient components. According to MyDrivers, Samsung will be using its 4nm process node to produce the Snapdragon 898 chipset (SM8450 is the model number).