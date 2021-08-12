John Estrada responds to Derek Ramsay’s “friendship over” statement; Is it really over?

GMA Music introduces a fresh and hip sublabel that will surely appeal to the new generation of listeners via the launch of GMA Playlist yesterday, August 11. Present during the contract signing were Executive Vice President and CFO for GMA Network and Executive Vice President and COO for GMA Music Felipe S. Yalong, Senior Vice President for Corporate Strategic Planning and Business Development, Chief Risk Officer, Head for Program Support Regie C. Bautista, First Vice President For Business Development Department III Darling De Jesus-Bodegon, First Vice President for GMA Post Production Paul Hendrik P. Ticzon, Vice President For Program Support Department Rafael L. San Agustin, Senior Assistant Vice President For Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Jojo Aquio, Assistant Vice President for GMA Post Production Operations Division and Concurrent Head for Digital Cinematography and Standards Section Vincent C. Gealogo, Senior Manager for Music Production Section Racquel S. Gacho, and GMA Artist Center Senior Talent Managers Tracy Garcia, Joy Marcelo, and Daryl Zamora.