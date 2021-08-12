Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John Estrada responds to Derek Ramsay’s “friendship over” statement; Is it really over?

By TJ Gacura
lionheartv.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor John Estrada broke his silence after Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay announced cutting his ties with him. In his YouTube vlog, August 11, Ogie Diaz shared a conversation between him and John via text, revealing the actor’s answer from the statement of Derek. John has been good friends with Derek...

www.lionheartv.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ogie Diaz
Person
Ellen Adarna
Person
John Estrada
Person
Derek Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipslionheartv.net

Aljur Abrenice, Kylie Padilla: Are they fixing their marriage?

It seems that Aljur Abrenice and Kylie Padilla are getting back together and fixing their marriage, according to Lolit Solis’s recent Instagram post. The entertainment columnist emphasized why Abrenica and Padilla should work on their relationship, noting that they have two kids. Solis pointed out that the two may need...
Celebritieslionheartv.net

Kiko Estrada, Heaven Peralejo officially confirm their relationship status!

On Friday, August 13, Kapamilya artists Kiko Estrada and Heaven Peralejo confirmed their relationship through Instagram that simultaneously got posted. Months after rumors and speculations, Estrada and Peralejo professed their love for each other through a series of Instagram photos on their respective accounts. Estrada captioned his photos ‘I love...
Musiclionheartv.net

Moonstar88 presents ‘B-Show Na ‘To!’ online show

Moonstar88 is excited for their upcoming online live show entitled “B-show na ‘to”, an online. live show featuring Moonstar88’s B-side songs. It will be held on August 18, 2021, Wednesday, 8PM, via Moonstar88’s Facebook Page and Youtube Channel. The show offers the band’s live music and entertainment plus sharing of...
Musiclionheartv.net

Young, talented Kapuso artists take over on GMA Playlist

GMA Music introduces a fresh and hip sublabel that will surely appeal to the new generation of listeners via the launch of GMA Playlist yesterday, August 11. Present during the contract signing were Executive Vice President and CFO for GMA Network and Executive Vice President and COO for GMA Music Felipe S. Yalong, Senior Vice President for Corporate Strategic Planning and Business Development, Chief Risk Officer, Head for Program Support Regie C. Bautista, First Vice President For Business Development Department III Darling De Jesus-Bodegon, First Vice President for GMA Post Production Paul Hendrik P. Ticzon, Vice President For Program Support Department Rafael L. San Agustin, Senior Assistant Vice President For Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Jojo Aquio, Assistant Vice President for GMA Post Production Operations Division and Concurrent Head for Digital Cinematography and Standards Section Vincent C. Gealogo, Senior Manager for Music Production Section Racquel S. Gacho, and GMA Artist Center Senior Talent Managers Tracy Garcia, Joy Marcelo, and Daryl Zamora.
Celebritieslionheartv.net

Romnick Sarmenta’s family doubted his sexuality?

Actor Romnick Sarmenta has confessed his family has always been doubtful about his true sexual preferences, and he got offended by how they treated him. It was only a matter of time when a family member has confronted him about his sexuality, but Sarmenta did not like the conversation that happened.
Movieslionheartv.net

Restored Box-Office Hit ‘A Love Story’ showing on Sagip Pelikula Festival

An intense romantic affair comes viewers’ way as ABS-CBN Film Restoration presents the restored version of Star Cinema’s 2007 film “A Love Story,” starring Aga Mulach, Angelica Panganiban, and Maricel Soriano, on the ongoing Sagip Pelikula Festival on KTX starting August 17 (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM. Aga portrays the character...
Musiclionheartv.net

Callalily and This Band collaborate for a heartbreaking song ‘Bahala Na’

One of the country’s iconic alternative pop-rock bands, Callalily, and among today’s sought-after musical group This Band, collaborate for a heart-wrenching record, “Bahala Na”. Released on Friday, August 13, “Bahala Na” revolves around a story on a complicated relationship — illustrating perplexed emotions generated by a precarious situation. “This song...
Worldlionheartv.net

Dominic Chin revisits Mando-pop’s timeless appeal on new single ‘My Love’

FRIDAY, AUGUST – Dominic Chin puts a refreshing spin on the Mando-pop of yesteryears with his new single “My Love,” featuring Jerry Galeries. Released on August 13, Friday via Umami Records, the song was inspired by Dominic’s fascination with the music of his childhood, while listening to the likes of A-mei, JJ Lin, and Stefanie Sun in the backseat of his family’s car.
Celebritieslionheartv.net

Who is Kris Aquino’s mystery man?

The queen-of-all media Kris Aquino surprised her followers on Instagram with a Birthday Greeting for a special someone. As a result, netizens commented on her post, asking who is her mystery man. Kris noted that those close to her already met the guy she’s referring to in her birthday greeting.
Musiclionheartv.net

What scares Maris Racal to admit her relationship with Rico Blanco?

Maris Racal shared that she was previously scared of admitting her relationship with former Rivermaya vocalist Rico Blanco due to their age gap. In an interview with the morning show Magandang Buhay, which premiered on YouTube on August 12, Racal said that her age gap with Blanco made her scared about what the people might have to say.
TV & Videoslionheartv.net

ABS-CBN fulfills Iza Calzado’s dream to don the ‘Darna’ costume

After many years, ABS-CBN finally fulfilled Iza Calzado’s dream of assuming the popular superheroine, Darna. ABS-CBN Head of TV Production Laurenti Dyogi announced the news during a virtual interview with Calzado for her birthday on August 12. It was revealed that she is the “the first Darna” who will pass...

Comments / 0

Community Policy