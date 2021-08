The government’s “amber list” status governing travel restrictions to Britons’ favourite holiday destinations should be abolished, a leading business organisation has demanded.The amber list - which covers Spain, Greece, Italy and the USA, to be joined on Sunday by France, the UAE and India - is creating confusion at a time when businesses need “confidence and clarity” in order to recover from the pandemic, said the British Chambers of Commerce.The call came as Boris Johnson came under growing pressure for further simplification of the traffic light scheme, with calls from industry and Conservative MPs for cheaper testing requirements on...