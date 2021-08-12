Seeking Inexpensive Brattleboro/Dummerston/Putney Rental

I am posting this story on behalf of someone who ran into a computer glitch when they tried. SK-B I’m looking for either a 1 bedroom or a large room with a bathroom and kitchenette with sink/stove/fridge. I’m disabled on a low fixed income. I’m looking to move to Putney or Dummerston or Brattleboro asap. I need to be closer to my elderly mom and Mimi, who’s health is failing. Feel free to email (Baby_doll6082@yahoo.com ) or call or text (802 490 6681 ) me. I’m told my voicemail doesn’t work, I’m not sure why but I’ll return your call. Lyda.