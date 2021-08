To help residents clean up storm damage, we will be waiving the drop off fee for any storm damage brought into the Drop Off Center until August 28, 2021. The Drop Off Center is open Wednesdays 7:30am - 7:00pm and Saturdays 7:30am - 4:00pm. The Drop Off Center is located at 11100 W. Walnut Road. Enter on 113th Street off of Watertown Plank Road. Do not use the entrance from Mayfair Road.