Oregon State

Nearly $4.7 Million Deployed for Long-Term Rebuilding of Communities Impacted by 2020 Fires in Oregon

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland, Ore. – August 11, 2021 – The 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, a collaborative effort led by Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) in partnership with Meyer Memorial Trust, The Ford Family Foundation and American Red Cross, announced today $4,439,256 in grants to support 40 organizations throughout the eight Oregon counties ravaged by fires. OCF donors contributed an additional $235,000 this summer to support rebuilding efforts as well.

