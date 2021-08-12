Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

LOUDER THAN LIFE, AFTERSHOCK And INKCARCERATION Festivals Will Now Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Tests

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading U.S. independent festival promoter and producer Danny Wimmer Presents has announced that several of its festivals this fall — including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival — will require full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to attend the events. Danny Wimmer Presents...

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aftershock Festival#Louder Than Life#Art#Public Health#Covid#Live Nation#Dwp#Rock On The Range#Instagram#Inkcarcerationfestival
Related
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AEG To Require Proof Of Full Vaccination For U.S. Concertgoers And Event Staff

AEG Presents, a global leader in concerts and live events, announced today that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals. The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads throughout the United States. AEG Presents is either an owner or partner in such iconic venues and festivals as New York's Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Coachella Music & Arts Festival, among others.
Public Healthaudioinkradio.com

Live Nation, AEG Update COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement at Live Events

Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter venues this fall, and AEG will require proof of vaccination. Two of the biggest concert promoters in the U.S., Live Nation and AEG, are changing their COVID-19 safety protocols due to the growing Delta variant. The biggest promoter, Live Nation, has announced that they will proof of a vaccine or a negative test result for all artists, crew and audience goers at U.S. venues and music festivals, starting Oct. 4.
Denver, COMetalSucks

Pop Evil Cancel Concert After Positive Covid-19 Test

Pop Evil have become the latest act in the heavy music community to cancel at least one show mid-tour after a case of Covid-19 cropped up within their camp. The hard rock band pulled their show last night (Sunday, August 15) at The Oriental Theater in Denver, CO after an undisclosed member of the band’s “team” tested positive for Covid-19. It’s not clear whether that person was a band or crew member, whether they were vaccinated, or whether any other shows will need to be taken down as a result of exposure to the infected person within the band’s traveling party.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEBASTIAN BACH: 'Every American Should Be Mandated To Be Vaccinated'

In a new interview with KNX 1070 Newsradio 's "KNX In Depth", former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach — who went public with his COVID-19 battle earlier in the month — was asked if he supports all the artists and promoters who have announced that they will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test as a prerequisite to attend their shows. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, absolutely. I'll take it a step further. I think every American should be mandated to be vaccinated. There's no reason why not to — unless you have a pre-existing health situation where you can't get it. But other than that, the only way we're ever gonna maybe get back to normal is by doing that. Even if everybody did do that, who knows what it would be like? But there's no way we can get back to quote-unquote normal if people aren't all gonna get in this together. There's no politics in health or medicine. Everybody is in it together. Everybody gets sick."
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19 Concerns

George Lynch has scrapped his previously announced shows in August and September amid a nationwide spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations attributed to the delta variant. The legendary guitarist, who recently set ELECTRIC FREEDOM as the new name of his "touring entity," shared the news of the cancelation via social...
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NONPOINT's ELIAS SORIANO Is 'Nervous' About Being 'That Up Close And Personal' With Fans While Pandemic Is Still Raging

NONPOINT frontman Elias Soriano spoke to Bernard Cana of The Photo Pit about his band's plans to offer "VIP experiences" to its fans on its upcoming tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm nervous because of what's going on with COVID, to be able to be that up close and personal on this next run. We're having a VIP experience where we're trying to give them some kind of experience where they get to see us up close and ask questions and take pictures with us without possibly catching it from one us, God forbid — if we happen to catch it. So, what we're trying to do and what we've done and decided in our camp… We're all vaccinated. We're gonna stay inside the bubble. We're gonna make sure that the backstage area is pretty much situated and taken care of, keep our crew — especially our tour manager and our merch person, who's really gonna be in and out the crowd a lot, try to keep them safe and keep people around them masked up, hopefully, if there's that ability to do so.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Says 'It's Ridiculous' To See COVID-19 Vaccine Politicized

In a new interview with Australia's Subculture Entertainment, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke about how the concert industry — which has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus — will find its way out of the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Of course, it's gonna be step by step. The entertainment business, the music business, it depends on interaction, it depends on traveling, going places, international free access, basically. We have to go where the people are — it's as basic as that. Of course, we have the Internet and all the possibilities we use on [SEPULTURA's new album] 'SepulQuarta', but that's not gonna substitute the actual show, the interaction with people, real energy and where art actually happens — at the stage. That's where it happens, and that's where it evolves and that's where we develop into new ideas into eventually a new album and stuff. But we're gonna have to learn how to survive and live with this virus, the same way with so many different illnesses around there, and vaccines as well. Yellow fever, for instance. In many countries, you cannot go in if you don't have the shot for yellow fever, and we do. And we never talked about politics and all that stupid stuff because of a vaccine, and now we do. It's ridiculous. Hopefully we'll have more of an understanding of how we're gonna survive with this virus, how our limitations and how we're gonna deal with that, because we have to deal with that. So, the more we learn, the more we're gonna know how to do it. And we have to be patient; I think there's no other way. Otherwise, it would be unsafe for people to watch a concert or for the bands or people working. It's not worth it. We really wanna make sure that we go there to enjoy the show instead of being worried, 'Oh, who's on my side?' And, 'Don't cough on me,' or something like that. You have to be free — free to enjoy. Otherwise, it makes no sense having a gathering and really experiencing a live concert the way it's supposed to be."
PharmaceuticalsBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEBASTIAN BACH Urges His Fans To Get The Vaccine, Says He Doesn't Understand Why Medicine Is Being Politicized

During an appearance on this morning's (Wednesday, August 11) edition of CNN's "New Day", former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach — who went public with his COVID-19 battle earlier in the month — was asked about his recent tweet in which he said "thank God for vaccines." He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, absolutely, thank God for vaccines. I got the J&J [Johnson & Johnson] shot [for COVID-19] way back in March. I was one of the first people to run and get it that I knew. I'm a singer, and all that I heard about COVID is that it attacks the lungs. And singing is hard enough anyways. So I did not leave my house for a year and a half. I was very strict in every protocol. I did not even go out to restaurants or anything; I was determined to not get this. It looked like things were turning in a positive direction, so I ventured out to do two concerts about three weeks ago. One was in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the IDL Ballroom. And then the other one was at Beaver Dam, Kentucky — a big, huge outdoor venue that was a big show. And I was fine. Everything was cool. I was wearing my mask — everything. I got home from that week's worth of shows, and the next day I had a fever. And I tested positive for COVID. But why I say thank God for the vaccine is because it's been a very mild case. I just had a temperature for three days or so, and now I feel a hundred percent better."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

OVERKILL's New Album Is Almost Ready For Mixing

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's new album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're still recording. The record's done, for the most part, but we're still recording — still some bass, still some vocals, a good amount of that to be done. We'll probably start mixing in the fall, is what I would think — something like that. And we have Colin Richardson set up to mix the record. He's done a few records for us in the past, and we're psyched about it. He's done a ton of stuff — SLIPKNOT, MACHINE HEAD… Just a great mix guy. So we're psyched to get him back on board."
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POP EVIL Singer LEIGH KAKATY Tests Positive For COVID-19; Eight Shows Postponed

POP EVIL singer Leigh Kakaty has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. The Michigan-based rockers revealed his positive diagnosis in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "To our Evilz, we always want to be fully transparent with our fans and the status of our shows. All of our band members and crew have been vaccinated prior to us starting tour. Yesterday, and again this morning, Leigh Kakaty tested positive for COVID-19. Leigh wanted to make sure his test wasn't a false positive before postponing any more shows. With his second positive test this afternoon, out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing our shows and be back for our show in Virginia Beach on August 27.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LAMB OF GOD's 'Sacrament' To Receive 15th-Anniversary Digital Reissue

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of LAMB OF GOD's "Sacrament" album, Epic Records is issuing an anniversary edition of the album and short documentary. The remastered "Sacrament (15th Anniversary)" will contain the original album tracks, as well as previously unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House Of Vans Chicago in the band's only live performance of 2020. The album is scheduled for a digital release on August 20, with a vinyl edition slated for early next year. The "Making Of Sacrament" feature, originally included on the "Walk With Me In Hell" DVD, will premiere on YouTube on August 20. Watch the trailer below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Gets Limited-Edition Signature Black Album Snare Drum From TAMA

When people heard METALLICA's self-titled 1991 album, better known as the "Black Album," the positive public feedback was overwhelming. For many fans worldwide, a focal point was the uniquely large, daring, and groundbreaking drum sound. Its heartbeat was a snare that helped drive the songs with weight and verve, and the fans responded in their millions to ensure that the Black Album would leave an indelible mark on rock music.
MoviesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE DEAD DAISIES Release 'Like No Other' Short Film

THE DEAD DAISIES have released an inspiring new short film, "Like No Other". Joining the band on the road for three weeks, a journalist and videographer captured shows across the U.S. for the first time since the global pandemic stood the music industry on its head. Every night the band did what they do best: play great rock! The "Like No Other" short film reflects on past memories and modern-day heroes that instill hope and happiness to people around the world.
Musicedmidentity.com

Five Artists to Catch at Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2021

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2021 is just a couple of weeks away so here are some artists taking the stage that you simply shouldn’t miss. Festival season is rapidly kicking into high gear and we’re ready to be back with our friends surrounded by music and community. After dropping some house and techno heat at Day Trip Festival and turning up the dial at HARD Summer, Insomniac has set its sights on the return of Beyond Wonderland SoCal, which is coming up in just a couple of weeks. Set to take place on August 27-28 at the NOS Events Center, this two-day event will feature music from every electronic dance music genre, food trucks, art, and of course YOU as headliners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy