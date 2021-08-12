Cancel
Portland, OR

Red Cross Urges Everyone to Get Ready For Dangerous High Temperatures

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 5 days ago

Portland, Ore. Aug. 11, 2021— Another dangerous heat wave is impacting Oregon and Southwest Washington over the next several days with temperatures reaching triple digits during the day and offering little relief at night. The American Red Cross Cascades Region is encouraging everyone to take steps now to help prepare them and their families for the heat. Additionally, many areas throughout the Cascades Region already have wildfire activity and there is a danger of more wildfires starting because of the ongoing drought. Red Cross volunteers are prepared to respond and support our community partners, if necessary.

City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
