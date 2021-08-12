DJ Reader, Josh Tupou Stress Importance of Preseason Games, Hope to Suit Up Against Buccaneers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is hoping to be much better in the trenches this season. They drafted four defensive linemen and signed Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract.

They're also banking on two key pieces being healthy and back on the field.

DJ Reader only appeared in five games last season due to a quad injury. Josh Tupou opted out and never played a snap. Reader is obviously going to have a huge role, but Tupou has flashed in camp and seems like a lock to make the roster.

Both guys are hoping to play against Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

"I think it’s super important for me to get those live game reps. Just getting more confidence in my leg, I think I feel pretty good not really favoring it," Reader said. "I don’t think about it when I’m playing, kind of bothers me more when I’m standing still than when I’m actually out there playing. Things going on, that’s really it. Those are important reps and everybody saw at the beginning of the season last year just how sloppy the players were across the league."

Reader isn't alone. Tupou wants as many reps as possible to shake the rust off.

"It will be really important. I haven't seen any live action," Tupou said. "Practice is one thing, and going against our own guys, seeing it every day you get used to our system. Having to go against other players and a whole different system, I think preseason is going to be really big."

The interior of the Bengals' defensive line has more depth than it did this time a year ago. Not only are Tupou and Reader in the mix, but guys like Larry Ogunjobi, Mike Daniels and Tyler Shelvin are also expected to make an impact.

