Razer announces its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds with ANC

Given the chance to review any new Sennheiser product is always an exciting time here at Man of Many HQ. While we love exploring all ends of the market – as we did with the AMBEO Soundbar – sometimes it’s nice to venture into the “entry-level” products in search of a quality bang for buck option. That is, after all, what got us into the technology space in the first place. We’ve spent countless hours trying to find exciting value-for-money products, and when we find them, we can’t wait to share! Allow us to introduce the new Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, the new (cheaper) replacement for the CX 400BT is jampacked with features we look for in any true wireless earbud.