Razer announces its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds with ANC

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazer has announced its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which now sport Razer’s Chrome RGB lighting, active noise cancellation (ANC) and more. Priced at $159.99 in Canada, the new Hammerhead earbuds offer several benefits over the first-gen earbuds at nearly the same price (the first-gen buds cost $139.99, although they’re currently on sale for $76.99). Additionally, the second-gen Hammerhead buds borrow heavily from Razer’s Hammerhead Pro earbuds design.

