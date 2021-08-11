Razer announces its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds with ANC
Razer has announced its second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which now sport Razer’s Chrome RGB lighting, active noise cancellation (ANC) and more. Priced at $159.99 in Canada, the new Hammerhead earbuds offer several benefits over the first-gen earbuds at nearly the same price (the first-gen buds cost $139.99, although they’re currently on sale for $76.99). Additionally, the second-gen Hammerhead buds borrow heavily from Razer’s Hammerhead Pro earbuds design.mobilesyrup.com
Comments / 0