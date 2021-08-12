Cancel
Education

Board Votes “Under Protest” to Implement Gov’s Mask Mandate for Fall

thefallonpost.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe School Board of Trustees voted this week, after lengthy discussion and a presentation by Superintendent Summer Stephens, to make changes to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan they passed this June. Changes include removing language “requiring” face coverings under Governor Sisolak’s Directive 045 of his Declaration of Emergency for the State’s COVID response that “highly recommends” face coverings for students in grades K-12. All adults must wear face coverings when inside any district facility.

