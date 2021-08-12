How to watch the MotoGP 2021 Grand Prix of Austria

When Marcus Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara was pointing at the sky ahead of a lap-five restart on Sunday, it seemed the ex-Sauber Formula 1 driver’s impressive recent form had come to an embarrassing and all too sudden halt. He’d just smashed into the back of Sebastien Bourdais’ Foyt entry after misjudging when to accelerate, launched over the back of the Frenchman’s car and apparently ruined both their days at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville. Actually, he’d only destroyed Bourdais’ race. His own… well, somehow Ericsson went on to win in one of the most remarkable and unlikely comebacks we’ll ever see in a single-seater motor race. His front suspension had no right to survive the crash back to earth – but somehow it all held together to offer the best publicity for Dallara chassis strength the Italian company could ever wish for.