My name is Rob. I'm 40 years old. I work hard and pay my bills so my kids can have the things I never did. My kids are my reason for living, and everything I do. I love hard rock because it's simple and straight-forward. It's regular people just like myself who take the time to learn to play instruments and share their feelings with others who can relate. I started playing guitar at age 14, and have encouraged my sons to take an interest in playing music as well. Hard rock is a way to relieve stress and get out anger and aggression. I feel that rock music allows people to express themselves more than any other genre of music. It's awesome to go to a live show and be able to sing along, and feel the bass kicking you in the chest.