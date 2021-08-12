Camp in Review: Week 1 in the Books for Georgia Football

Football is in the air. We are three weeks away from the season opener in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Georgia Bulldogs are nearing the end of their first week of fall camp.

Despite practices being closed to the media, and head coach Kirby Smart only being made available via Zoom once so far, there hasn't been any shortage of headlines.

Scott Cochran

The absence of Georgia's special team's coordinator has to be the talk of the fall camp circuit so far through just one week. News broke Sunday afternoon that Cochran would be stepping away from the program for some time.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.” - Kirby Smart on Scott Cochran's absence.

Cochran's seemingly temporary leave from the program has left the Bulldogs to call upon former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp to step in and take over the special team's duties.

Warren Ericson

The first injury to a key contributor occurred early on in camp as well. With Ericson going down due to a right-hand injury, it's left Georgia scrambling to find an ideal five-man rotation along their offensive line — something they were already trying to figure out prior to Ericson's injury.

Sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is certainly talented enough to enter the starting lineup and has received rotational reps with the first unit. the timetable for Ericson's return is still unclear, though it's likely he could return to the lineup at guard prior to he's fully ready to return at center due to the injury occurring to his snapping hand.

JT Daniels

One thing has been made clear through media availabilities even dating back to the SEC media days, there's a clear-cut leader on this football team and it's No. 18 JT Daniels.

Kirby Smart noted Sunday that Daniels has become far more comfortable demanding excellence from those around him in his second year now with the program. He's at the helm of an explosive offense that has really given the Georgia defense fits during the early portion of camp.

Young Linemen

Sources continue to rave about three young linemen in particular. Amarius Mims, a former SI99 tackle from Bleckley County, Georgia is obviously a major talking point for most, and for good reason. He's undoubtedly living up to the expectations he had entering college. As is Micah Morris, the highly-touted guard from Camden County, Georgia.

It's Jared Wilson, a guard from Clemmons, North Carolina that's been the talk of camp so far. A mid-summer enrollee, it hasn't taken Wilson long to leave sources extremely impressed. He's set to battle for playing time early on in his career.

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.