Watch 6-Year-Old Boy Sing Korn’s ‘Here to Stay’ on All-Kid Cover

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fine folks at the O'Keefe Music Foundation continue to keep aspiring kid musicians busy, this time with a crushing cover of Korn's Untouchables hit, "Here to Stay," with a 6-year-old boy stealing the spotlight as the singer. Here to slay is more like it, though, as this group delivers...

irock935.com

I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
546
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois.

 https://irock935.com
