In Drafting Kent Johnson and Corson Ceulemans, The Columbus Blue Jackets (And Their Fans) Will Have An Eye Towards The Big Ten Conference In 2021-22

The summer has finally slowed down. The Columbus Blue Jackets made headlines weekly for what seemed like months. Players were traded, contracts were signed, and picks were made. Earlier this week, MrSwift13 took a look at how Jarmo Kekalainen’s vision for the future of the team is starting to come into view. With the vision in place and a little more clarity on a few key players, we can start to take a look at what the roster might look like in two years. This timeframe lines up with the potential decline of teams like the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins and with the emergence of new talent in Columbus, hopefully leading to a playoff contending lineup.