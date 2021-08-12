Cancel
In Drafting Kent Johnson and Corson Ceulemans, The Columbus Blue Jackets (And Their Fans) Will Have An Eye Towards The Big Ten Conference In 2021-22

By Dan Dukart
1stohiobattery.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since drafting Zach Werenski in 2015, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a blue-chip prospect playing in the NCAA. Kent Johnson, the fifth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is a rising sophomore at the University of Michigan, whereas Corson Ceulemans, who was selected 25th overall, is an incoming freshman at the University of Wisconsin.

