In Drafting Kent Johnson and Corson Ceulemans, The Columbus Blue Jackets (And Their Fans) Will Have An Eye Towards The Big Ten Conference In 2021-22
For the first time since drafting Zach Werenski in 2015, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a blue-chip prospect playing in the NCAA. Kent Johnson, the fifth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is a rising sophomore at the University of Michigan, whereas Corson Ceulemans, who was selected 25th overall, is an incoming freshman at the University of Wisconsin.www.1stohiobattery.com
Comments / 0