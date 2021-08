August 16, 2021 - St. Pete-based startup Anchor Yacht Rentals, which developed a tech platform that connects private yacht owners and licensed captains to those looking for experiences on the water, announced a $2.5 million in seed financing led by Austin-based Silverton Partners. Anchor was created in 2016 by Zach Hatraf after losing his dear friend in a drunk boating accident and set out initially to rent boats with sober captains on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. The platform is made to connect users with Coast Guard-certified captains that are trained in CPR, First Aid, safety and navigation. Related: Anchor on Startup Report #83.