DBS receives MAS approval for digital payment tokens

finextra.com
 5 days ago

DBS Vickers (DBSV), the brokerage arm of DBS Bank, has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act) to provide digital payment token services as a major payment institution. DBSV is one of the first few financial institutions to obtain such an approval. DBSV is working through the necessary follow-ups with a view towards meeting MAS’ requirements for a licence.

