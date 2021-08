CPI banished the specter of rising inflation to the markets, coming in not too hot, not too cold. Still, the signs pointing to broadening the base of price increases are hard to miss, which today‘s PPI would likely and did illustrate. The other key headline event was the Dallas Fed calling for taper announcement in September, and its actual start in October – and given how the overnight rally in commodities fizzled out, the decision to tighten many open trades‘ parameters earlier today, was a good one in lightening overall risk.