Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankston, TX

Police investigating school shooting threat made on social media

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

FRANKSTON — Police are investigating an alleged school shooting threat made toward Frankston ISD on social media Wednesday night. Our news partner KETK was sent a screenshot of the suspected post. It included a picture of a pistol that was posted on an Instagram story by an apparent student with the caption “I’m going to shoot the school.” The post was reported by students and parents to the district, who turned the investigation over to police. The district released a statement saying that police have been in contact “with the individual.” It also said that investigators “have resolved the situation and there is no immediate threat.” It is unclear as of this writing if any charges have been filed. Classes will continue as normal on Thursday with the district saying that “all measures will be taken to ensure student and faculty safety.”

ktbb.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 1

Community Policy