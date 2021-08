For the third time within a month, a company based along the Fairfield County shoreline is looking to move its operations to Monroe. R. Stone Co. LLC, a Bridgeport provider of stone veneer building materials, has applied to the Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission to move its operations to 169 Enterprise Drive in Monroe. According to a report in The Monroe Sun, the company would use the location for processing stone quarried from Newton for use on building facades and interiors.