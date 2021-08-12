⛈️Free eBook: Rain of Terror ($3.99 value)
Rain of Terror (The Black Valley Mystery Series, Book 1) $0.00. “The child ran through the dark forest, sobbing, breathless, oblivious to the driving rain that soaked his matted hair and plastered the flimsy shirt against his skin. Jagged streaks of lightning cut across the night sky, creating a stark backdrop for the swaying black oaks silhouetted above him. He ran, stumbled, fell, and ran again, heart pounding in his thin chest, the sound of his own blood roaring in his ears….driven not by reason or logic but by basic primal instinct—the instinct to survive.”freebies4mom.com
Comments / 0