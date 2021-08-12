Cancel
Books & Literature

⛈️Free eBook: Rain of Terror ($3.99 value)

freebies4mom.com
 4 days ago

Rain of Terror (The Black Valley Mystery Series, Book 1) $0.00. “The child ran through the dark forest, sobbing, breathless, oblivious to the driving rain that soaked his matted hair and plastered the flimsy shirt against his skin. Jagged streaks of lightning cut across the night sky, creating a stark backdrop for the swaying black oaks silhouetted above him. He ran, stumbled, fell, and ran again, heart pounding in his thin chest, the sound of his own blood roaring in his ears….driven not by reason or logic but by basic primal instinct—the instinct to survive.”

Books & Literature

🌼Free eBook: A Highlander’s Captive ($0.99 value)

A Highlander’s Captive (Highlander Temptations, Book 1) $0.00. “Rufus MacIntosh wants his family’s birthright back. He’s fought wars and his own personal demons. Time to claim what is his family’s. More specifically, his brother’s. And so, bringing friends and allies, he takes back what is his family’s. The lands are theirs again. Except now, Rufus discovers his brother has abandoned the birthright, the land, all of this. He’s headed to new lands and new worlds.
Books & Literature

🏹Free eBook: Lady Renegade ($4.99 value)

“When he agreed to hunt down a renegade, he didn’t know it was a woman!. The Highlander: After a disagreement concerning a battle, Storm MacKeefe is disowned by his father, the chieftain of the clan. Now he roams the countryside as a loner, earning his living through accepting wagers and competitions instead of hiring out his sword. But when he is tricked into hunting down and returning an English renegade, he discovers the renegade is a blind woman who leads an army of all females.
Books & Literature

⚔️Free eBook: Through A Dark Mist ($4.99 value)

Through A Dark Mist (The Black Wolf Series, Book 1) $0.00. “Book One of the Medieval Romance trilogy, (also known as the Robin Hood trilogy) Award-winning, Best Historical Romance of the Year from Romantic Times: “A legend is brilliantly brought to life on the pages…it unfolds with all the adventure, rollicking good humor, wildly exciting escapades, cliff-hangers, and, most of all, smoldering sensuality any reader could desire.”“
Books & Literature

🕰️Free eBook: Cold Stone & Ivy ($2.99 value)

Cold Stone & Ivy: The Ghost Club (The Empire of Steam, Book 1) $0.00. “Jack the Ripper gave her his heart. Now he wants it back. The year is 1888, the clockwork British Empire is crumbling and young writer Ivy Savage has literally received a heart in the post. Terrified, her father sends her north to a strange sanitarium in Lancashire where the brilliant but unpredictable “Mad Lord of Lasingstoke” makes his home.
Savannah, GA

🔎Free eBook: Road to Savannah ($3.99 value)

Road to Savannah (Made in Savannah Mystery, Book 2) $0.00. “Imagine if the Sopranos moved to the South and became amateur sleuths…Meet the Garlucci family!. After the mysterious death of her mafia “made man” husband, Carlita Garlucci makes a shocking discovery. Follow the Garlucci family saga as Carlita and her daughter try to escape their NY mob ties and make a fresh start in Savannah, Georgia. They soon realize you can run but can’t hide from your past.”
Recipes

🍰Free eBooks: Easy Desserts and Recipes in Jars ($5.99 value)

Easy Desserts and Recipes in Jars – 3 Cookbook Set: Over 300 Easy Recipes $0.00. “The most innovative way to give gifts from your kitchen. Easy Desserts and Recipes in Jars – 3 Cookbook Set is a collection of easy to make, delicious jar recipes that will make a big dent in your holiday gift giving list. The recipes use simple ingredients to create a homemade meal or snack that’s as easy to use as a store-bought mix. You do the hard part, while the recipient sits back and enjoys.
Books & Literature

Author offers free Losers League eBook

To mark the release of the final book in his Nicholas Herriman Losers League series, New Hampshire author Ken Sheldon is offering readers the opportunity to download the eBook version of the first book in the series at no charge for a limited time. In the third and final book...
Books & Literature

💐Free eBooks: Matchmaker Mysteries ($9.99 value)

An Affair to Dismember, Citizen Pain, The Wizard of Saws (Matchmaker Mystery Series, Books 1-3) $0.00. Three months has been Gladie Burger’s limit when it comes to staying in one place. That’s why Gladie is more than a little skeptical when her Grandma Zelda-who is more than a little psychic– recruits her into the family’s matchmaking business in the quaint small town of Cannes, California. What’s more, Gladie is also highly unqualified, having a terrible track record with romance. Still, Zelda is convinced that her granddaughter has her clairvoyant “gift.” But when the going gets tough, Gladie wonders if this gift has a return policy.
Recipes

🍎Free eBook: Smart School Time Recipes ($0.99 value)

Smart School Time Recipes: The Breakfast, Snack and Lunchbox Cookbook $0.00. “This e-cookbook was created to encourage whole foods living for families, while offering ample alternatives to prepackaged meals and snacks. Within you will discover 125 healthy recipes and over 100 full color photos for quick breakfasts, on-the-go snacks, and...
Books & Literature

🚲 Free Printable Adult Coloring: Cards from Stampin’ Up

Here’s a unique free printable cards to color coloring page from Stampin’ Up. Click on the grey download button to instantly download. It’s a 14-page PDF file full of different greetings and pictures you can color all around the theme of diversity. Relax and enjoy free adult coloring pages from...
Pets

Russian Woman 'Eaten Alive' by Bears After Storming Out From Wedding Ceremony

While some wedding rites are definitely unbearable, one Russian woman has lost her life after storming out of one. Some people believe she was brutally devoured alive by bears. According to officials, Yana Balobanova, 24, was said to have rushed out into the woods during the forest wedding. She departed...
Family Relationships
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Pasadena, CA
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Economy

Landlord finds herself pulled into renter’s drama

I’m a retired widow who took in a renter in his 60s a few years ago. At the time, he had moved from another part of the state for a job that lasted only four months. As a result, he could no longer pay his full rent. I empathized with his situation and couldn’t throw him out to live in his car. The man is clean and respectful of my home as well as my personal space. He has sent countless resumes around for a job, with no luck.
Behind Viral Videos
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.

