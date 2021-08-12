⛈️Free eBook: Rain of Terror ($3.99 value)

An Affair to Dismember, Citizen Pain, The Wizard of Saws (Matchmaker Mystery Series, Books 1-3) $0.00. Three months has been Gladie Burger’s limit when it comes to staying in one place. That’s why Gladie is more than a little skeptical when her Grandma Zelda-who is more than a little psychic– recruits her into the family’s matchmaking business in the quaint small town of Cannes, California. What’s more, Gladie is also highly unqualified, having a terrible track record with romance. Still, Zelda is convinced that her granddaughter has her clairvoyant “gift.” But when the going gets tough, Gladie wonders if this gift has a return policy.