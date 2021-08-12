Cancel
Stem Cell Treatment for Dementia Clears Major Hurdle

Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A new stem cell-based treatment for progressive dementia just took a big step closer to the clinic. UCLA researchers have successfully grown restorative brain cells in large batches, at high quality, suitable for transplantation in patients. The therapy is designed to repair damage to the brain from white...

www.newswise.com

ScienceGood News Network

Chemists Find Breakthrough Treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s That Protects Brain Cells From Amyloid Plaque

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are diseases of the brain in which gradual degeneration of neurons leads to loss of speech, memory, and thinking. Existing remedies are aimed only at suppressing symptoms, but cannot stop the process of neurodegeneration itself. Now Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Safety of Stem Cell Therapy for Chronic Knee Pain Confirmed in New Study

A study released in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine has confirmed the safety of a novel type of cellular therapy for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Conducted by a multi-institutional team of researchers in Japan who had developed the new therapy, the study was designed to confirm that their treatment – which involves transplanting the patient’s own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into the affected knee – did not cause tumors.
CancerMedicalXpress

Key stem cell dormancy mechanism discovered

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre researchers have made new findings which provide a broader understanding of how dormant hematopoietic stem cells are activated and could pave the way towards therapeutic treatments for a number of cancers. The team has made the discovery by performing a deep mechanistic study of lysosomes, which...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Hydrogel Eases Stem Cell Delivery as Potential Parkinson’s Therapy

A new hydrogel matrix appears to ease the delivery of therapeutic stem cells into the brain, a necessary step in potentially using these cells to treat Parkinson’s disease. In animal models, this hydrogel was found to provide a safe scaffold for stem cells to differentiate into dopamine-producing nerve cells — those gradually lost in Parkinson’s — improving the animals’ motor function.
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Innovative Gel Could Assist Stem Cell Treatments for Parkinson's

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), in collaboration with The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, have developed a new type of hydrogel that could radically transform how we treat Parkinson's disease. The gel also offers hope for patients who have suffered from other neurological conditions such as...
Public HealthFlorida Weekly

Researchers use AI for treatment aimed at preventing dementia

An MRI-derived model of electric current flow in an individual’s brain. Red and blue outlines represent the size and position of electrodes placed on the scalp to deliver transcranial direct current stimulation to the brain. Electrical current is injected at the location of the red outline and returned at the location of the blue outline during stimulation.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Brain Cholesterol Regulates Alzheimer’s Plaques

Summary: A new advanced imaging technique shows how cholesterol regulates the production of Alzheimer’s associated amyloid beta proteins in astrocytes. A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has used advanced imaging methods to reveal how the production of the Alzheimer’s-associated protein amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is tightly regulated by cholesterol.
HealthMedicalXpress

Aged skeletal stem cells interfere with healing and promote 'inflamm-aging'

Researchers at the Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine have discovered how changes in aging skeletal stem cells may be an underlying cause of poor fracture healing, osteoporosis and various blood disorders as well as generalized inflammation and aging (sometimes called "inflamm-aging") of cells and systems throughout the body. However, the researchers are also discovering how they might reinvigorate aging skeletal stem cell so that they start acting younger again, potentially reversing these changes.
Diseases & Treatmentsstudyfinds.org

Stem cell treatment shows promise as treatment for rare heart condition in children

OKAYAMA, Japan — A heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM, weakens muscles of the ventricles, which causes heart failure and often death in children. Currently, the only cure is a heart transplant, which can take long periods of time to find an acceptable donor and increases the risk of rejection of the donor tissue. A recent study by scientists in Japan finds that a stem cell therapy could help DCM patients survive longer while awaiting a transplant — or potentially eliminate the need for a new heart entirely.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Physically “fit” for allogeneic stem cell transplant?

Current standards for evaluation of patient eligibility for hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) include comorbidity assessment and provider-rated performance status. However, these assessments provide a relatively narrow view of a patient’s health status. With the increasing number of older adults receiving allogeneic HCT, there is an increased awareness of the importance of frailty and functionality prior to allogeneic HCT [1]. Ten to 33% of older adults are found to be frail prior to undergoing HCT [2,3,4]. In studies inclusive of all adults or younger adults, frailty is seen in 36% and 26%, respectively, prior to HCT, demonstrating that frailty is not limited to older adults [4, 5]. Frail adults have been shown to have decreased overall survival (OS), increased non-relapse mortality (NRM), and increased toxicities posttransplant [2,3,4, 6]. A major component of frailty includes an evaluation of impairments in instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs), activities required for individuals to live independently in the community. Older adults who have impairments in IADLs prior to HCT have been shown have decreased OS posttransplant at single institution studies, although this was not seen in a multicenter retrospective study [3, 7, 8].
San Diego, CAPosted by
SlashGear

Ultrasound and immune cell combo may solve major cancer treatment issue

Researchers with the University of California – San Diego have published a study detailing a new cancer treatment that targets malignant tumors without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue. The treatment was used in mice that had cancerous tumors, revealing that a combination of cancer-targeting immune cells and ultrasound is a promising experimental therapy.
NFLPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This simple blood test could detect dementia effectively

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that a single biomarker can accurately indicate the presence of underlying neurodegeneration in people with cognitive issues. They found levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood can identify those who may have neurodegenerative diseases such...
Dayton, OHSidney Daily News

Treatments in the Alzheimer’s/dementia therapeutic pipeline provide new insight

DAYTON — More than 75 percent of Alzheimer’s drugs currently in the clinical trial pipeline are new therapies that are disease modification drugs, which could provide new insight into what causes Alzheimer’s disease. At the Alzheimer’s Association’s International Conference, new data and analyses of the furthest advanced investigational anti-amyloid drugs...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Stem Cell Dormancy Could Hold the Key to Future Cancer Therapies

Scientists at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto say they have made new findings which provide a broader understanding of how dormant hematopoietic stem cells are activated and could pave the way towards therapeutic treatments for a number of cancers. The team made the discovery by performing a deep...
Public HealthFreethink

New treatment may prevent heart damage from COVID-19

An experimental drug has stopped the coronavirus from entering lab-grown heart cells — a sign that it may be able to prevent heart damage from COVID-19. The challenge: COVID-19 might target the respiratory system first, but it doesn’t stop there — an infection can damage every major organ in the body.

