Stem Cell Treatment for Dementia Clears Major Hurdle

Current standards for evaluation of patient eligibility for hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) include comorbidity assessment and provider-rated performance status. However, these assessments provide a relatively narrow view of a patient’s health status. With the increasing number of older adults receiving allogeneic HCT, there is an increased awareness of the importance of frailty and functionality prior to allogeneic HCT [1]. Ten to 33% of older adults are found to be frail prior to undergoing HCT [2,3,4]. In studies inclusive of all adults or younger adults, frailty is seen in 36% and 26%, respectively, prior to HCT, demonstrating that frailty is not limited to older adults [4, 5]. Frail adults have been shown to have decreased overall survival (OS), increased non-relapse mortality (NRM), and increased toxicities posttransplant [2,3,4, 6]. A major component of frailty includes an evaluation of impairments in instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs), activities required for individuals to live independently in the community. Older adults who have impairments in IADLs prior to HCT have been shown have decreased OS posttransplant at single institution studies, although this was not seen in a multicenter retrospective study [3, 7, 8].