Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A fast, accurate system for quickly solving stubborn RNA structures from pond scum, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and more

By SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The single-stranded genetic material RNA is best known for guiding the assembly of proteins in our cells and carrying the genetic code for viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. But 40 years ago, scientists discovered another hidden talent: It can catalyze chemical reactions in the cell, including snipping and joining RNA strands. This gave new momentum to the idea that RNA was the driving force behind the evolution of large molecules that ultimately led to life.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Rna Virus#University Of California#Rna#Slac Stanford#Nature#Fse#Coronaviruses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
ScienceScience Daily

Near-atomic look at three ways to thwart SARS-CoV-2 variants

SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies -- microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals -- are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings, announced today in Nature Communications,...
ScienceScience Now

Effect of natural mutations of SARS-CoV-2 on spike structure, conformation, and antigenicity

As battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continue, attention is focused on emerging variants of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus that have been deemed variants of concern because they are resistant to antibodies elicited by infection or vaccination or they increase transmissibility or disease severity. Three papers used functional and structural studies to explore how mutations in the viral spike protein affect its ability to infect host cells and to evade host immunity. Gobeil et al. looked at a variant spike protein involved in transmission between minks and humans, as well as the B1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), and P1 (gamma) spike variants; Cai et al. focused on the alpha and beta variants; and McCallum et al. discuss the properties of the spike protein from the B1.1.427/B.1.429 (epsilon) variant. Together, these papers show a balance among mutations that enhance stability, those that increase binding to the human receptor ACE2, and those that confer resistance to neutralizing antibodies.
ScienceScience Now

A high-throughput cell- and virus-free assay shows reduced neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by COVID-19 convalescent plasma

The detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)–specific antibodies in the serum of an individual indicates previous infection or vaccination. However, it provides limited insight into the protective nature of this immune response. Neutralizing antibodies recognizing the viral spike protein are more revealing, yet their measurement traditionally requires virus- and cell-based systems that are costly, time-consuming, inflexible, and potentially biohazardous. Here, we present a cell-free quantitative neutralization assay based on the competitive inhibition of trimeric SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. This high-throughput method matches the performance of the gold standard live virus infection assay, as verified with a panel of 206 seropositive donors with varying degrees of infection severity and virus-specific immunoglobulin G titers, achieving 96.7% sensitivity and 100% specificity. Furthermore, it allows for the parallel assessment of neutralizing activities against multiple SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern. We used our assay to profile serum samples from 59 patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We found that although most sera had high activity against the 2019-nCoV parental spike protein and, to a lesser extent, the α (B.1.1.7) variant, only 58% of serum samples could efficiently neutralize a spike protein derivative containing mutations present in the β (B.1.351) variant. Thus, we have developed an assay that can evaluate effective neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern after natural infection and that can be applied to characterize vaccine-induced antibody responses or to assess the potency of monoclonal antibodies.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for enhanced infectivity and immune evasion of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abi6226, abi9745, abi7994, this issue p. 641, p. 642, p. 648. Several fast-spreading variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have become the dominant circulating strains in the COVID-19 pandemic. We report here cryo–electron microscopy structures of the full-length spike (S) trimers of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, as well as their biochemical and antigenic properties. Amino acid substitutions in the B.1.1.7 protein increase both the accessibility of its receptor binding domain and the binding affinity for receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The enhanced receptor engagement may account for the increased transmissibility. The B.1.351 variant has evolved to reshape antigenic surfaces of the major neutralizing sites on the S protein, making it resistant to some potent neutralizing antibodies. These findings provide structural details on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to enhance viral fitness and immune evasion.
ScienceNature.com

Structural dynamics of single SARS-CoV-2 pseudoknot molecules reveal topologically distinct conformers

The RNA pseudoknot that stimulates programmed ribosomal frameshifting in SARS-CoV-2 is a possible drug target. To understand how it responds to mechanical tension applied by ribosomes, thought to play a key role during frameshifting, we probe its structural dynamics using optical tweezers. We find that it forms multiple structures: two pseudoknotted conformers with different stability and barriers, and alternative stem-loop structures. The pseudoknotted conformers have distinct topologies, one threading the 5′ end through a 3-helix junction to create a knot-like fold, the other with unthreaded 5′ end, consistent with structures observed via cryo-EM and simulations. Refolding of the pseudoknotted conformers starts with stem 1, followed by stem 3 and lastly stem 2; Mg2+ ions are not required, but increase pseudoknot mechanical rigidity and favor formation of the knot-like conformer. These results resolve the SARS-CoV-2 frameshift signal folding mechanism and highlight its conformational heterogeneity, with important implications for structure-based drug-discovery efforts.
ScienceScience Daily

Neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 sugar coat

IMBA - Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. Researchers identify two sugar-binding proteins that impede the viral entry of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants. The team, spearheaded by researchers at IMBA -- Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences -- may have found the "Achilles' heel" of the virus, with potential for pan-variant therapeutic interventions. The findings are now published in the EMBO Journal.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Longest case of COVID-19 sheds light on SARS-CoV-2 escape from immune system

Researchers from Skoltech and their colleagues have studied the longest confirmed case of COVID-19 in an immunocompromised patient who was infected for 318 days. The study revealed new ways in which the virus can mutate to escape from cellular immunity. A preprint of the paper is available at Research Square.
Sciencedallassun.com

SARS-CoV-2 mutations: why the virus might still have some tricks to pull

The pandemic has enabled us to study the details of how evolution happens - in real time. Scientists have generated more than two million genome sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, allowing us to dissect the minutiae of evolutionary changes to a degree never previously possible for any replicating biological agent outside of the laboratory.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Biosensor permits ultra-fast and cheap detection of SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have stimulated innovation on several fronts. One is the development of low-cost methods of clinical diagnosis. Genosensors are a case in point. Based on nucleic acids that detect simple complementary DNA or RNA sequences, genosensors are biosensors that make possible mass testing for immediate and sensitive testing of genetic material.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for target site selection in RNA-guided DNA transposition systems

You are currently viewing the abstract. CRISPR-associated transposition systems allow guide RNA–directed integration of a single DNA cargo in one orientation at a fixed distance from a programmable target sequence. We used cryo–electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to define the mechanism that underlies this process by characterizing the transposition regulator, TnsC, from a type V-K CRISPR-transposase system. In this scenario, polymerization of adenosine triphosphate–bound TnsC helical filaments could explain how polarity information is passed to the transposase. TniQ caps the TnsC filament, representing a universal mechanism for target information transfer in Tn7/Tn7-like elements. Transposase-driven disassembly establishes delivery of the element only to unused protospacers. Finally, TnsC transitions to define the fixed point of insertion, as revealed by structures with the transition state mimic ADP•AlF3. These mechanistic findings provide the underpinnings for engineering CRISPR-associated transposition systems for research and therapeutic applications.
ChemistryNewswise

Katie Sautter: Building Materials for a Quantum Future

Newswise — Katie Sautter is an architect of exquisite, invisible structures. Built one atomic layer at a time, her team’s atomically engineered samples are the starting points for new materials that could one day enable a quantum network. A postdoctoral researcher at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National...
ElectronicsNewswise

Researchers take step toward next-generation brain-computer interface system

Newswise — PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are emerging assistive devices that may one day help people with brain or spinal injuries to move or communicate. BCI systems depend on implantable sensors that record electrical signals in the brain and use those signals to drive external devices like computers or robotic prosthetics.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Platform Quickly Identifies Mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a platform which can quickly identify common mutations on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allow it to escape antibodies and infect cells. Published today in Cell Reports, the research marks a major step toward successfully developing a universal vaccine for not only...
ChemistryNewswise

Patterning Silicon at the One Nanometer Scale

Researchers have developed an innovative technique for creating nanomaterials. These are materials only atoms wide. They draw on nanoscience to allow scientists to control their construction and behavior. The new electron beam nanofabrication technique is called plasmon engineering. It achieves unprecedented near-atomic scale control of patterning in silicon. Structures built using this approach produce record-high tuning of electro-optical properties.
Sciencearxiv.org

An in silico study of electrophysiological parameters that affect the spiral-wave frequency in mathematical models for cardiac tissue

Spiral waves of excitation in cardiac tissue are associated with life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias. It is, therefore, important to study the electrophysiological factors that affect the dynamics of these spiral waves. By using an electrophysiologically detailed mathematical model of a myocyte (cardiac cell), we study the effects of cellular parameters, such as membrane-ion-channel conductances, on the properties of the action-potential (AP) of a myocyte. We then investigate how changes in these properties, specifically the upstroke velocity and the AP duration (APD), affect the frequency $\omega$ of a spiral wave in the mathematical model that we use for human-ventricular tissue. We find that an increase (decrease) in this upstroke-velocity or a decrease (increase) in the AP duration increases (decreases) $\omega$. We also study how other intercellular factors, such as the fibroblast-myocyte coupling, diffusive coupling strength, and the effective number of neighboring myocytes, modulate $\omega$. Finally, we demonstrate how a spiral wave can drift to a region with a high density of fibroblasts. Our results provide a natural explanation for the anchoring of spiral waves in highly fibrotic regions in fibrotic hearts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy