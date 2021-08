Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Higher education platform Eruditus raised $650 million in a new financing round backed by Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund II. The funding reportedly sets a valuation of $3.2 billion for the company. Eruditus works with leading global universities to provide executive-level courses to an online audience. Focus areas include finance, leadership and management, and data science. Previously, the company had raised at least $163 million in known funding, per Crunchbase data.