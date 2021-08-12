Fueled by delta variant, 500,000 coronavirus cases now tallied in state
SEATTLE — The number of coronavirus cases in Washington state has surpassed 500,000, with a new surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. The state Department of Health confirmed the grim milestone Wednesday afternoon, more than a year and a half after the first case in the country was confirmed in Washington. State health officials reported 3,095 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 500,434.www.wenatcheeworld.com
