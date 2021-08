BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University has brought back indoor masking mandates, effective Thursday, due to the rise in cases from the delta variant of COVID-19, the school announced on Wednesday. Face coverings will be required inside, except in single-occupancy offices where six feet of distance can be maintained, in residences or dorm rooms with only roommates present, or while eating indoors at a proper distance. Students and staff are allowed to momentarily unmask to have a snack or drink. University officials cited guidance from the CDC that says masking should resume in states where there are 50 or more cases per 100,000...