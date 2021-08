Restaurants, like just about every other industry, saw their business uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic. Gone were the days of indoor dining and endless lineups for weekend brunch. Instead, takeout and delivery apps emerged as the only way to survive. Now, as mass vaccinations and re-openings are assisting with a return to normal, diners are used to the habits they picked up over the last 18 months. As such, restaurants are quickly shifting their operations for the post-pandemic diner.