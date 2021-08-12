Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina man wins lottery twice in 2 weeks

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Some guys have all the luck.

According to WPDE, a South Carolina man who bought Mega Millions Quick Pick tickets in Myrtle Beach won big lottery prizes not once but twice in two weeks.

In a Wednesday news release, the South Carolina Education Lottery said the man purchased the tickets at a Murphy USA store on Kings Road. He overcame 1-in-931,001 odds to win $40,000 on July 16 and 1-in-13 million odds to win $3 million on July 27, the lottery said.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the winner, whose name was not released, said in a statement. “My family was shocked when I broke the news.”

The store that sold the tickets received a total of $30,400 in commissions, the release said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
South Carolina State
Comments / 3

