Gov. Groper is almost gone and Mayor Putz is moving toward the exit. Who says there’s no good news?. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and the term-limited end of Mayor de Blasio give New York state and city much-needed chances for fresh starts. While the slate isn’t wiped clean, the unusual near-simultaneous changes at the top create an opening to clean up the mess the two men helped create and reverse the sharp decline of recent years.