Spindle Items

Planning your wedding is exciting. You get to create an event that represents you, as a couple, while publically announcing your commitment to each other. It can be stressful, but if there's one part that's always fun, it's registering for gifts. Your registry will make it easier for all of your guests to choose the perfect presents to help you get started on your journey together. And the best part is that you can choose anything, from kitchen appliances to home decor. The possibilities are endless. In fact, it can become overwhelming. But don't worry. We're here to help you narrow it down with this list of the best wedding registry items.