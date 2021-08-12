Spindle Items

Editor's note: Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: is open to the public. Masks are requested to be worn and a limited number of patrons allowed. To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m. Teens Book Talk, Monday, Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Early Bird Story Time with Ms. Sara, 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30 if the weather predicts no rain. BookTalk for Teens, on Zoom, Monday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.; email sfoster@cwmars.orgsfoster@cwmars.org for information.
