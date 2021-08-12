Gallivan announces workforce development initiative funding

According to the TechRepublic article, Up to 12.5 million Americans could struggle to find work in 2030 due to a growing skills gap by Esther Shein, the United States will likely experience a shortfall in its workforce of 600,000 to 12.5 million -- between 0.9% to 4.2% of its workforce -- by 2030 (quoting a joint report, The Future of Jobs in the Era of AI, released by Faethm and Boston Consulting Group).