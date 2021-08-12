Cancel
Gallivan announces workforce development initiative funding

By ops@our-hometown.com
eastaurorabee.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Patrick M. Gallivan (R-C-I, Elma) announced Aug. 5 that $48 million in funding is available through the latest round of the state’s Workforce Development Initiative to support regional efforts that help New Yorkers find quality, well-paid jobs and meet businesses’ short-term workforce needs. The Workforce Development Initiative will bring together the resources, plans, and perspectives of multiple state agencies […]

www.eastaurorabee.com

Comments / 0

