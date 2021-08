The Canadian Football League has entered into an agreement with online sportsbook BetRegal to name the latter as the league’s first Official Sport Gaming Partner. As part of the deal, BetRegal will fold their brand into league marketing and also have a presence during broadcasts and on-site for the CFL playoffs and Grey Cup, and the BetRegal logo will be included on the postseason jersey patch. In addition, BetRegal will be a branding partner of the CFL’s Grey Cup Festival, and the presenting sponsor for exclusive premium experiences during Grey Cup weekend.